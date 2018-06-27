3 injured after car slams into building in Pulaski Park

CHICAGO — Three people were injured after a car slammed into a building on the North Side.

Chicago fire officials said a car crashed into a dentist’s office at 3350 N. Peterson Ave. in the Pulaski Park neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car entered the building through the back and went past a second wall, officials said.

The driver of the car, a dentist and a patient, were taken to the hospital. The dentist and patient were pinned under the vehicle. The driver of the car also had to be pulled out after the car was stabilized.

The dentist had surgery and is expected to be OK.