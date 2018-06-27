CPS takes action to protect students amid abuse scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public School officials are taking action to prevent abuse following recent allegations of sex abuse at some of its schools.

CPS officials are expected to lay out efforts to protect students from abuse Wednesday morning.

It comes after a Chicago Tribune report disclosed wide spread abuse at schools across the district.

Earlier this week, CPS announced two principals were removed for failing to safeguard students at their schools.

Officials relieved Sheldon House of his duties at Simeon Career Academy, where an unnamed school volunteer was accused of sexual abuse. Investigators said the allegation arose during an audit of the school's background check process.

Armando Rodriguez of Goode STEM Academy was reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. A teacher at the school was accused of sexual abuse.

CPS said a district investigation found that they did not effectively safeguard their students.