Former Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio fired by the Tigers for ‘insensitive comment’

DETROIT – Those with the Tigers’ organization and some who remember his days with the Cubs got a bit of a jolt this afternoon when it came to their pitching coach.

Chris Bosio, who was with the Cubs before being let go at the end of the 2017 season, was fire today by the Tigers for what is described as an “insensitive comment” towards an employee of the franchise.

The Tigers announced the move in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The Detroit Tigers today issued the following statement on Chris Bosio. pic.twitter.com/qWo1UxBPd3 — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 27, 2018

“The organization holds all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The Club will have no further comment on this matter,” said the team in a statement – bringing an end to a quick tenure for Bosio with the organization.

He joined the Tigers in October of 2017, shortly after the Cubs let him go following the team’s loss in the NLCS to the Dodgers. He was with the team as an assistant since 2012 and was the pitching coach on the 2016 team that won the World Series.