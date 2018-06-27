Mark Carman returns to Sports Feed Wednesday to talk Bulls and Cubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's never been afraid to speak his mind with the Bulls, whether that be good or bad.

So Mark Carman was quick to react to the team's recent draft during his Wednesday appearance on Sports Feed. He discussed his thoughts on Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison as well as the team's hopes for competing for a playoff spot next year with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

He also talked about the Cubs 2018 season as it approaches the halfway mark, along with some more interesting thoughts from Sammy Sosa that appeared in Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

