Severe storms across Illinois bring flooding, 2 reported tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, Ill. — Authorities say several rounds of Midwest storms brought flooding to northern Indiana and reports of two brief tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says heavy rain Tuesday afternoon and evening brought flooding across much of the area along and north of Interstate 88.

The weather service says some parts of the area saw 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain.

A tornado was reported near the Will County community of Manhattan, causing building damage and power outages. A storm survey is planned Wednesday.

6-26-18 Manhattan, Illinois Tornado Strikes Chaser - Flying Debris - Distant View of Touchdown: https://t.co/PeDD9tiScC via @YouTube — Live Storms Media (@LiveStormsMedia) June 27, 2018

A few pictures from near Manhattan, IL this evening. First picture is of the tornado in town, with the second picture of the second tornado east of town. @NWSChicago #ilwx pic.twitter.com/oCCd27GJx3 — Isaac Polanski (@wxchaser97) June 27, 2018

A tornado seen in Manhattan, Illinois blew off roofs and damaged power lines near Chicago. MW-001WE pic.twitter.com/F0KyEr9s8C — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) June 27, 2018

The weather service also says a tornado was reported near Maple Park in Kane County, but no damage was reported. Video showed a brief touchdown that kicked up some water in a field. The tornado lasted a few seconds, so no storm survey is planned.

Amazing tornado video from Ryan Ideus of a tornado near Rantoul tonight. Notice the debris being picked up as the circulation reaches the ground. The condensation funnel isn't fully connected all the way from the cloud to the ground either. #cILwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/yaPH8twmgB — Kevin Lighty (@KevinLighty) June 27, 2018