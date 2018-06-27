× Yolmer Sanchez makes the long wait worth it for the White Sox Tuesday night

CHICAGO – With strong storms before the game then dancing around Guaranteed Rate Field for most of Tuesday night, the White Sox and their fans played the waiting game.

The start of the game was delayed till 9 PM, then they played a back-and-forth game with the Twins over the next three-and-a-half hours.

But Yolmer Sanchez made his team and fan’s patience worth it by the end of the night – or more specifically the early morning.

The third baseman drove in a career-high four RBIs on the evening in pacing an 8-4 win over Minnesota in the first of a three-game series on the South Side. He tied the game with an RBI groundout in the third then gave the White Sox the lead for good in the sixth with a single that brought in a pair of runs to make it 5-4.

He padded the lead with another RBI single in the eighth, which came after an Avisail Garcia as the White Sox won their second-straight contest.

It continues a nice stretch for Sanchez, who overall has struggled in the month of June. Entering the game with a .200 average over the last 25 days, Sanchez has five hits in the last three games with 5 RBIs. He paced a resiliant effort by the White Sox, who fell behind both 2-0 and 4-2 to the Twins yet rallied to get the victory.

Reynaldo Lopez gave up those four runs in 6 1/3 innings but was around long enough to pick up his third victory of the season, one that Sanchez made it worth staying up for Tuesday night.