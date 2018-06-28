5 dead, several injuried after shooting at Maryland newspaper; 1 person in custody

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A shooter killed five people Thursday and wounded several others at a newspaper in Maryland, according to officials. Police said a suspect was in custody.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Anthony Messenger, an intern at the newspaper tweeted for help.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Officials said the shooter is a white male. They said no gunfire was exchanged between police and the shooter. The gunman used a “long gun” according to police. They have not released the suspect’s name.

Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf confirmed the five deaths Thursday at a news conference.

A crime reporter at the newspaper tweeted while he waited to be interviewed by police. Phil Davis said the gunman shot through a glass door to an office and opened fire on employees.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis said in a tweet.

I will tweet what I can while I wait to be interviewed by police. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Anne Arundel police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said officers had raced to the scene, arriving 60 seconds, and engaged the shooter.

Arminta Plater, a spokeswoman for a hospital near the newspaper, said two patients had arrived there but she did not know their conditions.

People could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged.

In an interview with The Capital Gazette’s online site, Davis said it “was like a war zone” inside the newspaper’s offices — a situation that would be “hard to describe for a while.”

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” he said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Davis told the paper he and others were still hiding under their desks when the shooter stopped firing. “I don’t know why. I don’t know why he stopped,” he said.

A gas station employee near the shooting scene described a flood of police activity in the area as he sat tight inside his still-open workplace.

In a phone interview, Carlos Wallace, who works just down the street from the newspaper’s offices, said law enforcement vehicles and ambulances had raced toward the scene with sirens blaring.

“The road is blocked off real good. It’s like dozens of dozens of emergency vehicles, police cars of all types, explosive vehicles, battering ram vehicles, all kinds of stuff,” Wallace said at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

The newspaper is part of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes the Maryland Gazette and CapitalGazette.com. It is part of the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement saying he was “absolutely devastated” at the tragedy. Officials said President Donald Trump had been briefed on it. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Waters told reporters, “our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected.”

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

#Annapolis Incident on Bestgate Rd is outside the @CityofAnnapolis, @AACOPD is agency in charge — Annapolis Police (@AnnapolisPD) June 28, 2018

Trump tweeted after hearing about the shooting. He thanked first responders who were on the scene.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos says he was joking when he told two reporters that he couldn’t wait “for the vigilante squads to start gunning down journalists on sight.”

He said Thursday that he texted that comment to reporters at the New York Observer and The Daily Beast essentially as a way to get them off his back, and that they were responsible for taking his comments seriously and spreading it.

In a Facebook post, he expressed no sympathy to journalists involved in Thursday’s shooting. Rather, he described journalists who spread his comment about vigilante squads as “vermin.”