Andy Frye joins Sports Feed to talk Cubs and World Cup on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At last, the road trip is over, and many are happy about that.

At least the Cubs were able to salvage the last game of the trip with a win over the Dodgers, but still it was a 2-6 stretch for a club still chasing first in the NL Central. Meanwhile the team got more bad news on Yu Darvish, who will not start Saturday as expected after experiencing some pain in a bullpen session.

Meanwhile the play in the World Cup is about to get serious as the knockout round is set to begin this weekend with the 16 teams left in the tournament.

Andy Frye, a contributor to Rolling Stone and Forbes, was on Sports Feed to discuss both on Thursday night with Josh Frydman. You can watch that conversation in the video above or below.