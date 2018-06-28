As Bulls hope to keep Nwaba, are the Kings ready to make a run at Zach LaVine?

CHICAGO – As the Bulls enter their second season in their current rebuild, the free agent market figures to be a little quiet. In fact, the biggest priorities for the team will be to keep a few of their own guys around.

Those include guards Zach LaVine and David Nwaba – each who showed promise in the team’s 2017-2018 season. The latter proved to be an effective part of the team’s bench with the former has a chance to be a cornerstone in a new era of the Bulls.

Three days before free agency officially opens on July 1st, it appears there is some movement on the future of each guard with the team.

While the Bulls are expected to make a heavy push retain LaVine, considering his value in the Jimmy Butler trade from a year ago, the will appear to have some competition from the Sacramento Kings. Per a report from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, that franchise is expected to make a run at the guard once free agency begins.

One team consistently mentioned as strongly considering a run at Zach LaVine in restricted free agency: The Kings. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 28, 2018

After returning to the lineup after missing nearly a year after a torn ACL, LaVine played in 24 games for the Bulls last season and averaged 16.7 points per game. Per Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine was tendered a qualifying offer as a formality so that he would be a restricted free agent.

Speaking of qualifying offers, that’s what David Nwaba appears to have gotten as well according to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: Chicago has extended the qualifying offer to guard David Nwaba, making him a restricted free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2018

A valuable reserve for the Bulls in 2017-2018, Nwaba averaged just under eight points a game while also getting 4.7 rebounds a contest as well in 23.5 minutes.

He along with LaVine figure to be the two to watch over the next few weeks in what figures to be a quick and quiet free agent season for the Bulls.