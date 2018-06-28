Community groups push for more affordable housing in gentrifying neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A coalition of community groups and several Chicago aldermen are demanding action on affordable housing.

The Our Home, Chicago Campaign held a press conference at City Hall Thursday. The group is pushing for a pair of proposed ordinances to protect public housing and create more family-sized and accessible affordable units.

"This is a crisis," said Rosa Esquivel, who is a board member for the Pilsen Alliance. She says families like hers are being priced out of neighborhoods like Pilsen.

"I am concerned that sooner or later I'm going to have to leave the community," Esquivel said.

After a Chicago Tribune story revealed the city's approach has fallen short in gentrifying areas, this week Mayor Rahm Emanuel has released a series of housing-related plans, including the proposed creation of a Chicago Department of Housing.