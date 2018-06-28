Quentin Richardson previews the Big 3’s appearance on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's a player that made his name in the Windy City, doing so at Whitney Young High School and DePaul. Then he went onto a 13-year career in the NBA, known for his outside shooting prowess with five different teams.

Now he's restarting his basketball career with the Big 3, taking part in the second season of the league as a member of team "Power." He'll make his first appearance in his hometown on Friday when the Big 3 makes a stop at the United Center for their second event of the year.

Before that, he made a stop on Sports Feed to preview the event with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Not only did he discuss the league but he also talked about his career from high school to the pros, which you can watch in the video above.

To learn more about the Big 3 or to buy tickets to the Chicago event, click here.