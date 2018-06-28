Quintonio LeGrier’s mother speaks out day after judge reverses jury finding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The mother of Quintonio LeGrier is speaking out after confusion erupted Wednesday in a Daley Center courtroom.

Janet Cooksey's 19-year-old son was shot and killed in 2015 by Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo.

The family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit.

Officer Rialmo testified LeGrier charged at him with a baseball bat and he feared for his safety.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded $1 million in damages, but a judge reversed the findings a short time later.

The jury found the shooting was unjustified but also ruled the officer reasonably feared for his life.

The LeGrier estate had asked for between $12.55 million and $25.05 million. The judge's decision means the family will receive no money.

After the ruling, Cooksey said she feels the jury was confused and was not properly instructed by the judge. She pledged to keep fighting for justice for her son.

Rialmo fatally shot LeGrier and a neighbor, Betty Jones, who was trying to mediate an argument between LeGrier and his father when police responded to multiple 911 calls.

Jones' family stands to get $16 million in a settlement with the city.

The family's attorneys say they are considering their options.

Cooksey vows the case is far from over.