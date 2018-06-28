Scott King discusses the Blackhawks’ offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The NHL Draft came and went, and there weren't a lot of shocking revelations with the Blackhawks' selections.

There was no trade of one or both of the first round picks, instead the team shored up their depth in the system at defenseman with Adam Boqvist and Nicolas Beaudin.

So what now for the team that missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade this Spring? That's a pretty open question for a team that needs help in a few areas and still has uncertainty around the health of their main goalie.

Scott King of the "Blackhawks Crazy" podcast with WGN Radio was on Sports Feed to look at the Blackhawks' offseason as free agency gets ready to kick into high gear the next few weeks.