Excessive heat warning extended through Sunday

An Excessive Heat warning is in effect for the entire Chicago area, including Chicago as well as northern Illinois into northwest Indiana, through 7 p.m. Sunday.

Very dangerous heat indices should range from 105 to 115-degrees with even higher values possible as temperatures reach into the middle and upper 90's during the afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will fail to provide much relief. They're expected to drop into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

City officials offer these tips to stay safe during the heat.

Drink plenty of fluids

Never leave a child or pet in a hot car

Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol

Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

City officials also ask residents to check and assist those most susceptible to the heat and humidity: people with respiratory or heart problems, children and the elderly -- especially those with no access to air-conditioning.