Mount Rushmore replica makes stop at Millennium Park

CHICAGO -- Illinois, is of course, the Land of Lincoln. But on Saturday, Millennium Park became the Land of Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson and Roosevelt.

A replica of Mount Rushmore was in Chicago just in time for the Fourth of July.

“The great thing about Mount Rushmore it’s on everybody’s bucket list, whether you’re American or international visitor, they want to see it as well,” James Hagan, South Dakota secretary of tourism said. “Each president represents something great about our country.”

The replica was on display until about 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Its next stop is near the Mall of America in Minneapolis.