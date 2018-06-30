50 new HD cameras installed at CTA Red Line stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Fifty new HD surveillance cameras were installed at CTA Red Line stations, which police hopes will help prevent crime.

The Chicago police, in conjunction with the CTA, added the new security cameras at Clark and Division, Chicago and State, and Grand and State. The camera were put in place in an attempt to prevent high crime areas in the Gold Coast.

Police said the new cameras are state of the art and that they're already installed above turnstiles, along interior corridors and outside the El stations.

Police said the new technology is already helping and pointed to new stats that showed a 16th straight month that violent crimes were down throughout the city