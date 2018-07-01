Animal Care and Control executive director asked to resign

CHICAGO — The executive director of Chicago’s Commission on Animal Care and Control was fired by Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Susan Russell, who had the position for about two years, said she was given no explanation for her firing. Russell said she was asked to resign in a meeting at the mayor’s office with Emanuel’s chief of staff, Joe Deal, on Friday. She said when she said she didn’t wish to resign, she was terminated.

Kelley Gandurski was named as Russell’s temporary replacement.

A Facebook event was created in support of Russell. The event calls for supporters to gather for a peaceful protest at Animal Care and Control at 2741 S. Western Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Susan has been the best Director CACC has ever seen and leaves the shelter with the lowest euthanasia rates ever,” the event says in the description.

According to a Tribune report, Emanuel also fired the head of Animal Care and Control in 2012 without an explanation.