CHICAGO — Chicago’s minimum wage increased to $12 an hour on Sunday.

The bump was part of a plan to raise Chicago’s minimum wage incrementally to $13 per hour by 2019. City Council approved the plan in 2014, when minimum wage was set at $8.25 per hour.

The rate increased to $10 in 2015, $10.50 in 2016, and $11 in 2017. It will hit $12 this summer and increase to $13 on July 1, 2019.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Sunday’s increase is a 45 percent increase since 2015.