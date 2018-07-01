From the majors to the minors and trade deadline, Josh Nelson talks White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a team no where near a discussion for the postseason, there will be a lot of activity around the White Sox over the next few months.

First of all, there is some anticipation as to when team prospects Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech will come up to the club. Plus the trade deadline is less than a month away, leaving many wondering which players could go at the deadline in exchange for prospects. Meanwhile there is still the development of those young players at the major league level, hoping to be future mainstays of a winning White Sox team.

It figures to be a busy July for the team and Josh Nelson of Sox Machine appeared on Sports Feed to discuss these topics on Sunday's show with Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.