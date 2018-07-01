LeBron James makes his decision – and it’s the Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES – The wait for “The Decision, Part III” continues to get a little less each time.

In 2018 for LeBron James, it came less than a day after free agency starter. Yet once again, the NBA’s best player is on the move.

Per his agency Klutch Sports Group, the forward will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, agreeing to a four-year, $154 million dollar contract.

The Lakers were one of three teams in the bidding for James’ services, including his former team the Cavaliers and the Philadelphia Sixers. James spent the previous four seasons in Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers to four-straight Eastern Conference championship and their first NBA title in 2016.

James will now have played for three teams in his career, having also spent four years in Miami from 2010-2014 where he won four Eastern Conference championships and a pair of NBA titles. The four-time NBA MVP and 14-time All-Star spent his first seven seasons in Cleveland.