6 shot, including 3 children, in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — Six people were injured, including three children, in a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

Police say at least four of the victims were not the intended targets.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 3400 block of West Walnut in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Three people in a black sedan pulled up next to 17-year-old boy, 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman on the sidewalk and started shooting. All three people were shot.

Three children who were sitting in a parked car with their mother got caught in the crossfire and were hit. A 14-year-old was shot in the chest, arm and abdomen and is in critical condition. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and listed in good condition. A 5-year-old girl was shot in the arm and listed in stable condition.

Police say the neighborhood is the scene of a long running gang feud.

No one is in custody at this time.