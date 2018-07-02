Man, 60, run over by CTA bus in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — A man was run over by a CTA bus late Sunday on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to The Chicago Tribune, a 60-year-old man was attempting to get the driver’s attention to board the bus around 11:10 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Western Avenue in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood. The man then tripped, fell and was run over by the back wheel of the bus.

Police say the bus continued driving until a passenger alerted him about the man.

The man is now hospitalized.

The Major Accidents Investigations Team is investigating.