Mark Grote looks ahead to Bears Training Camp & talks Cubs on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The calendar has turned from June to July, and that means the official countdown to Bears' Training Camp has begun.

This year the trip to Bourbonnais is going to be a bit longer since the team is taking part in the Hall of Fame Game in early August, bringing them an extra preseason game along with another week of camp.

But with Matt Nagy bringing a new sense of enthusiasm to the team and fan base, there is a healthy amount of anticipation as the 2018 season gets ready to start.

Mark Grote will be handling the sideline reports and coverage of the team on broadcasts for 670 The Score this season, and he joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss the team on Sports Feed on Monday night.

