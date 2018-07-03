Boy, 10, drowns after entering aqua center in Park Forest after hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK FOREST, Ill. -- Police are investigating the drowning death of a 10-year-old boy at an aquatic center in Park Forest.

Police responded after 4 a.m. Tuesday to Park Forest Aqua Center at 30 N Orchard Drive, after the boy's family reported him missing.

The family told police the boy had been playing near Central Park.

As police searched, the family called police to say they had seen his clothing outside of a pool at the aquatic center. According to Park Forest police, the child entered the pool overnight when it was closed.

Rescue crews rushed the 10-year-old to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The boy has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Jaleel R. Drayton.

It is unknown if anyone was with the boy at the time of the drowning.

The aqua center will be closed today.

No other details have been released at this time.