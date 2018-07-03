Family of young girls shot in East Garfield Park speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The mother of three young girls who were wounded in a gang-related shooting on Sunday spoke out and said she's grateful everyone survived.

Police said three children were the unintended targets of gang violence in East Garfield Park on Sunday. That night, the family was going to the gas station to get something to eat when three of their children were shot trying to get into their car.

“The kids were panicking so as soon as I saw the blood I just hit the gas and drove to St. Mary’s Hospital,” Tiana Lopez, the children’s’ mother, said.

Police said they were innocent victims. It was a gang related shooting and the kids were just in the way.

“It don’t feel real like I see it all the time on the news and I always feel bad for the people who got shot but like, we’re all alive,” Mahogany Sykes, one of the gunshot victims, said.

The 5-year-old was shot in the arm. The 15-year-old in the leg. The 14-year-old was shot at least five times. They are now all out of the hospital and staying with family.

“We’re not just going to be affected by it physically. Like we have to live with this for the rest of our lives,” Sykes said.

The family moved into an apartment in East Garfield Park two months ago. While they knew it wasn’t the nicest neighborhood they never felt particularly scared. Now, the kids are all too scared to return home.

“It doesn’t feel like home anymore because we’re not safe, like you don’t want to be somewhere you’re not safe,” Skyes said.

These last 48 hours have been a rollercoaster for the family. They are just grateful everyone survived.

“They’re scared thinking do we have to go back home? Are we going to get shot again are they going to shoot at us? For a five-year-old, you know that’s overwhelming,” Demetrio Javier, the victim’s uncle, said.

Police have surveillance video in this case and are looking for whoever did this.

The family started a GoFundMe page. They now don’t have a car, because took it for evidence, and they need to try to break their lease and move somewhere they all feel safe.

No one is in custody at this time.