‘I just love America’: Man transforms front lawn into US flag for July 4th

Norwood, Mass. — The Fourth of July holiday is a time when many Americans like to break out the patriotic displays, but Arthur McCann takes it to another level.

The Norwood resident has transformed his front lawn on Earle Street into a red, white and blue American flag complete with 50 stars and 13 stripes. He used field paint, stencils and measuring tape to get the job done.

“If you’re going to do it, you have to do it right,” McCann said.

He tells WBZ-TV that he comes from a patriotic family, with a grandfather who served in World War II, and wants to show respect for veterans and others serving their country.

“I just love America and the freedom and opportunities it gives,” McCann said. “And I love to be creative.”

McCann has a big Independence Day party ever year. He said the response to the lawn flag from those in town “is through the roof.”

“I’m blown away,” he said. “People stand on the roof of their car and take pictures with their kids here. It’s so cool to see a good, positive response.”