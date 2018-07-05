7 injured, including 2 teens, in Fourth of July shootings

CHICAGO — Seven people were shot across Chicago during the Fourth of July holiday.

The shootings happened between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

In the most recent shooting, a 32-year-old man was critically injured around 4:45 a.m. Thursday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. The man was driving in the 7200 block of South Shore Drive when he got into an argument with a passenger inside the vehicle, who shot him in the chest. The man is in critical condition.

In the Humboldt Park neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 24-year-old man was found on the front porch of a house with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

On the city’s Northwest Side, a 17-year-old boy was grazed in the abdomen in Logan Square. The teen was standing in the 2100 block of North Kedzie Boulevard when someone began yelling and shot him. He is in good condition.

In the East Garfield Park neighborhood around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso in the 3900 block of West Monroe while he was standing on a sidewalk. He is in good condition.