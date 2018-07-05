After winning the College World Series, Nick Madrigal signs with the White Sox

CHICAGO – The White Sox needed only a couple of weeks to come to an agreement with their first round selection.

After his College World Series run with Oregon State came to an end last week, second baseman Nick Madrigal agreed to a minor league contract with the White Sox that includes a $6.4 million dollar signing bonus.

“I’m excited to continue my baseball career with an organization like the Chicago White Sox that has such a great future,” said Madrigal in a release from the team. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the love and support of my family, friends, coaches and teammates as their guidance helped make this day a reality. I want to thank Oregon State University and Beaver Nation for all the support they have given me over the years and making my college experience so special.

“I look forward to beginning my professional career in the White Sox organization.”

Madrigal just helped the Beavers to their third College World Series title in their history and their first since 2007. The junior batted .367 with eight doubles, six triples, and four homers to go along with 34 RBIs. He was named to the Pac-12’s All-Conference and All-Defensive teams while also being honored as a third-team All-American.

“We are very pleased to add Nick to our organization following the conclusion of his season at Oregon State,” said White Sox general manager Rick Hahn in a release from the team. “Normally, our goal is to assimilate players as quickly as possible into our system, but in this case we are very happy for Nick and the Beavers that any delay was because of winning a national championship.

“Nick is a talented young player in many aspects of the game, and we look forward to adding his skills, drive and leadership to our organization as he joins a developing core of talented young prospects.”