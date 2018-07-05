Judge orders release of Brazilian boy, 10, to mom in immigration case

CHICAGO — A federal judge has ordered the federal government to release a 10-year-old Brazilian boy to his mother after the two were separated at the Mexico border.

Sirley Silveira Paixao, who is seeking asylum in the United States, was in court in Chicago Thursday looking to be reunited with her 10-year-old son.

Paixao has been separated from her son, Diego, since May. She passed initial screening finding she had legitimate concerns about persecution in her native Brazil. She was released from custody in mid-June and has been living with a friend in Boston.

Her son was in custody at a Heartland Alliance Shelter in Chicago, but was ordered released by a judge on Thursday.

Her case is just one of many going through the court system.

A federal judge in San Diego last week issued a preliminary injunction calling for all children affected by the Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy to be reunited with their parents within 30 days.