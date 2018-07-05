Chess player Alex Bian talks US Junior Championships and gives a demonstration on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We've had a pretty strong variety of different guests on Sports Feed since the beginning of the show in June of 2015, but we still have days which we have firsts.

That was Thursday, when we welcomed in Stevenson High School student Alex Bian to the show to discuss his upcoming appearance at the US Chess Junior Championships in St. Louis. He'll be there participating with some of the best in the country, but be fore he did that he stopped by the studio to talk about his career with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Of course, he also had a demonstration for the guys on the board. You can watch all of that in the video above or below.