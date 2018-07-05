Jewel-Osco President Doug Cygan dead at 55

CHICAGO — The president of Jewel-Osco died Thursday morning after a brief illness.

Doug Cygan was 55-years old. He was promoted to president last year. He began working for Jewel-Osco at the age of 17 as a parking lot cart clerk, then worked his way up.

Last November he presented a check for $1 million from the company to Chance the Rapper’s charity to benefit Chicago Public Schools.

Cygan is survived by his wife and six children.

A cause of death was not immediately available, according to the Chicago Tribune.