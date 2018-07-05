Naperville Ribfest fireworks rescheduled for tonight

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Naperville Ribfest fireworks will be held this evening after bad weather forced their postponement Wednesday night.

The fest announced on Twitter that the firework show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Naperville fireworks are on for Thursday, July 5th, 9:30pm. More information tomorrow am. Be Safe! — Ribfest-Naperville (@NaperRibfest) July 5, 2018

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the fest announced the park was temporarily closed due to the threat of severe weather and lighting. It reopened again at 7:30 p.m., but it wasn’t long before organizers were forced to call off the fireworks.

Naperville safety officials have determined the park must be closed due to threatening weather conditions. Please begin leaving the park. The storm appears headed to Naperville around 9:15pm. Thank you for your cooperation. — Ribfest-Naperville (@NaperRibfest) July 5, 2018

Firework displays were also canceled in Tinley Park and Joliet.