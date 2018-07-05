Naperville Ribfest fireworks rescheduled for tonight

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Naperville Ribfest fireworks will be held this evening after bad weather forced their postponement Wednesday night.
The fest announced on Twitter that the firework show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the fest announced the park was temporarily closed due to the threat of severe weather and lighting. It reopened again at 7:30 p.m., but it wasn’t long before organizers were forced to call off the fireworks.
Firework displays were also canceled in Tinley Park and Joliet.