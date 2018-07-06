Girl, 5, dies in possible murder-suicide on West Side: police

CHICAGO — Police said the deaths of a young girl and a man who were found following an apartment fire in Chicago are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
The fire was reported about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South California Avenue near Douglas Park, according to the Chicago Police Department. A 51-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. Police believe the deaths could be a "domestic-related murder-suicide," according to a statement.
An investigation is ongoing.