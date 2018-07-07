4 people transported after Air Ambulance crashes on South Side

CHICAGO — Four people were transported to area hospitals after a medical helicopter crashed in the city’s South Side Saturday night.

The crash happened on the Bishop Ford near 103rd Street around 9:15 p.m. The crash happened due to “unknown circumstances,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Chicago fire officials said three patients were in stable condition and one was in critical. The person in critical condition was in critical prior to the crash.

The helicopter was on its way to a south side hospital, a police source told the Chicago Tribune.

The helicopter appeared to have landed in the grassy median where the Interstate splits, near Wentworth Avenue in between 98th and 99th Streets, the Tribune reported.

The crash caused delays on the Bishop Ford.

FAA released the following statement:

At approx 9:15 pm, a Eurocopter 135 air ambulance helicopter crashed near 103rd street and the I-57 expressway in Chicago due to unknown circumstances. Local law enforcement reported that there were four to five people on board. Contact law enforcement or local hospitals for their conditions and their identities. The FAA will be on the scene to begin an investigation.

