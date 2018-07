× ‘March for Our Rights’ organizers in 10 cities protest for gun rights

CHICAGO — Demonstrators who felt as though their right to bear arms is in danger have organized protests in at least 10 major cities as part of “March for Our Rights.”

The rally in Chicago started at 11 a.m. at Millennium Park. On the event’s Facebook page, fewer than 60 people committed to attending, and about 250 were interested in attending.

The event’s list of speakers included former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh.