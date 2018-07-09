3-year-old who died in Grand Crossing fire was left alone, authorities said

CHICAGO — Authorities said a 3-year-old boy who died in a suspicious fire on the city’s South Side had been left alone inside a locked apartment as the blaze occurred.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says Maqkwone Jones was in the foster care of an aunt when the fire broke out Sunday at a multi-unit building on the 6700 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

Three-year-old Maqkwone Jones was pulled from a second floor apartment and rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest. He later died in the hospital.

Police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said the aunt was not home at the time, but a friend was sleeping at the apartment. A DCFS official, Neil Skene, said the woman didn’t realize the boy was home and fled the building during the fire.

Skene said DCFS is investigating the boy’s death.