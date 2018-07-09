Gary Cohen talks Cubs’ All-Stars and the first half on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's beginning to feel a lot like 2016 again around Wrigley Field.

The team is playing their best baseball of 2018, sending three All-Stars to the Mid-Summer Classic in Washington next week. Plus they're got they're eyes on the Brewers at the top in hopes for a third-straight NL Central title.

Gary Cohen of Vine Line has watched a lot transpire over the past few weeks on the North Side and he discussed the Cubs on Sports Feed Monday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He looked ahead to the All-Star Game, the second half, and possible moves for the team before the deadline.

You can watch Gary's segments on Monday's show by clicking on the video above or below.