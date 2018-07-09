Man in wheelchair, up to 4 others luring South Loop robbery victims, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a group of thieves, including a man in a wheel chair, are targeting people in the South Loop.

Police said the robbers have struck three times: Two incidents on July 3, and the most recent occurrence on June 30 in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

Two of the incidents happened at 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. A third one happened in broad day light at 9 a.m.

Each time a man in a wheel chair asked the victim for change or cigarettes. As the person was trying to help, up to four other men appeared and robbed them.

Police said the man in the wheelchair is between 35 to 39 years old. The other offender is between 20 to 25 years old and was last seen wearing a red shirt. Three others are also involved in the scheme.

Anyone with information on the crimes can contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.