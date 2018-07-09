Rialmo bar fight trial starts today

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer involved in a controversial deadly shooting goes on trial for a bar fight.

Officer Robert Rialmo is accused of punching two men to the ground last December at Moretti’s in Park Ridge.

Rialmo is facing two counts of misdemeanor battery. A theft charge was recently dropped.

The trial gets underway at 9 a.m.

Rialmo shot and killed Quintonio Legrier and Bettie Jones in December, 2015, as he was responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The full police board still must decide if he should be fired.