× See Cubs catcher Willson Contreras’ emotional response to being named an NL All-Star

CHICAGO – He’s already had a lot happen to him positively in his career. In fact, some might call Willson Contreras’ accomplishments in just the first three seasons at the major league level career-making.

A homer in his first at-bat, a World Championship, and a pair of playoff appearances. All have been part of the catcher’s resume since his call-up to the Cubs mid-season in 2016, but that doesn’t mean there are moments that are still new and special.

Sunday was one of those moments for Contreras.

A couple of first-time All-Stars get the good news. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/QK7MVk96Lx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2018

On Twitter, the Cubs posted a video of the aanouncement to the locker room that the catcher along with second baseman Javier Baez were named as starters for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game on July 17th at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Both players overcame late deficits in the fan voting and managed to top others at their position to earn their first start for the National League in their first Mid-Summer Classic of their careers.

For Contreras, it was quite emotional, as the video showed.

The catcher accepted some congrats in the locker room, the went to the batting cages for some work underneath the stands at Wrigley Field. When he had a moment before starting the workouts, Contreras became emotional as he reflected on his latest career accomplishment.

In his third season with the Cubs at the major league level, Contreras is hitting what would be a career-high .287 with seven homers and 34 RBIs. During his five games so far in July, the catcher is 9-for-15 (.600) with a homer and four RBIs.