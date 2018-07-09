Sensory-friendly hours at this year’s Taste of Chicago

CHICAGO — Children with autism or other sensory disorders will have a special place at this year’s Taste of Chicago.

Northbrook-based Autism Home Support Services is sponsoring the first ever “sensory friendly” hours at the Taste on Sunday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.

It offers less stimulating entertainment and a “quiet tent” to provide a fun experience for the children and their families.

A “quiet tent” will also be available on July 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Chicago Parent Kids Eat section at Taste of Chicago.

The Taste of Chicago will take place in Grant Park from July 11 through July 15.