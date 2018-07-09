Woman dead, man injured after stabbing on CTA bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – One woman was killed, and a man was injured after a stabbing on a CTA bus in the Park Manor neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man and woman were arguing on a CTA bus on the 0-100 block of East 63rd Street around 8:30 p.m. when the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the 37-year-old man on the upper right side of his shoulder. The man then exited the bus and the woman followed him. Police said a struggle occurred and the man stabbed the woman.

The woman, whose age is unknown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No further information was provided.