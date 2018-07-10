Robert Rialmo who killed 2 in controversial shooting cleared by judge in bar fight

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who was the subject of a lawsuit in the fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier and his neighbor Bettie Jones has been acquitted of beating two men in a bar fight.

Cook County Circuit Judge Daniel Gallagher on Tuesday cleared Officer Robert Rialmo of two counts of misdemeanor battery resulting from the fight that occurred in December at Moretti’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in Edison Park around 2:30 a.m.

Prosecutors said Rialmo made an unprovoked attack against the two men, Atmiya Patel and Brandon Stassen, one of whom was seeking his jacket at closing time.

Rialmo’s lawyer argued the officer was defending himself from “very intoxicated” aggressors when he punched two men in the face. Rialmo testified Tuesday he was acting in self defense.

Surveillance video of the incident appears to show Rialmo shoving one man and punching another before someone brushes him back. He’s later seen apparently rushing out of the room.

A trial over lawsuits stemming from Rialmo’s 2015 fatal shooting of 19-year-old LeGrier ended last month. Jurors awarded LeGrier’s family just over $1 million but contradicted their verdict, which the judge negated. Bystander 55-year-old Jones was also killed.

Rialmo is still facing potential departmental discipline. When asked if he wants to remain a Chicago police officer, he smiled and said he does.