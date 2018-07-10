Mother arrested after 3-year-old found dead in NW Indiana pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Police in Northwest Indiana have arrested the mother of a 3-year-old girl found dead in a pond near her home Monday night.

Police say the 32-year-old mother was arrested Tuesday morning and will be charged with felony neglect.

The toddler was found dead in a pond near their home.

Police were called to the family's apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. Monday on a call that Tasia Perkins' daughter was missing.

After about a half-hour of searching, a canine unit found the girls body in a pond not far from where she lived.

Police say Perkins gave them inconsistent statements on when she notified police her daughter was missing.

They also say she had inconsistent statements on what happened.