Bears will hold practice at Vernon Hills High School on August 22nd

LAKE FOREST – For a third-straight year, the Bears are taking a practice under the lights that are typically reserved for Friday.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they will hold a night practice at Vernon Hills High School on Wednesday, August 22nd. It’s part of the team’s “Varsity Bears” initiative that brings one of the preseason workouts to an area school.

Tickets will be limited and the sale of them will begin at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 18th at 10 A.M. at chicagobears.com/varsitybears.

Matt Nagy will bring his team to the practice at 5:45 PM that day with the team scheduled to start workouts at 6 PM. It will be prior to the Bears’ third preseason game against the Chiefs at Soldier Field on August 25th, a game in which the Bears’ starters typically play a half.

The Varsity Bears program started in 2016 as the Bears worked out at Warren High School that year and then Prospect High School in 2017.