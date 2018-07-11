Blake Peters discusses reaching the Final Four for “The ESPY” Play of the Year on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - His shot across the court to help Evanston Township beat Maine South in February was one of the highlights of the 2017-2018 high school basketball season in the Chicago area.

Now it's poised to make Blake Peters a national star.

The Wildkits basketball player is one of four finalists for ESPN's ESPY Award for the best play of the year. He's going up against the Eagles' fourth-down touchdown in Super Bowl LII, Arike Ogunbowale's National Championship-winning shot for Notre Dame, and Jessie Warren's double play for Florida State softball.

Voting continues through Saturday, but Blake joined Sports Feed on Wednesday to discuss the shot, the notoriety he's received since it happened along with his upcoming trip to The ESPY Awards in Los Angeles for the ceremony. Watch his conversation with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman via phone from an AAU Tournament in the Carolinas in the video above.

To vote for the shot, click here.