Hawl In’s Meet the Person: Combining boxing and birthday for charity

CHICAGO – Birthdays are not only becoming an opportunity to celebrate one person, but also a chance for the one being honored to give to others.

You’ve seen it in a number of places recently, where people use their birthdays as a chance to raise money for a cause for their charity.

Ina Bochian is one of those trying to do so by combining sport with the charity of here choice.

The Chicago native and actress is using her birthday as a funraiser for “Hilarity for Charity.” It’s a non-profit movement started by Seth and Lauren Rogan as a way to raise money and awareness in finiding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Bochian is adding a sports twist to this by holding the fundraiser as part of class at Title Boxing in Evanston, with a $20 dollar donation getting a spot to participate in the session. The class will be taught by Cleveland Hughes.

“I have been contributing to the charity for the past 5 years & attending the Variety show in LA for the past 3 years. Last year, I wanted to get more involved and stated hosting small fitness events in the Chicagoland area to raise awareness about how health & fitness can help Alzheimer’s patients & also relieve the stress caretakers of Alzheimer’s patients may experience,” said Bochian in an email about her reasons for starting the event.

It has been an individual effort, with Bochian getting $10,000 worth in donations in six-and-a-half weeks of fundraising for Hilarity for Charity. Many of the items will be auctioned to further raise money for the effort, which you can read more about or donate here.

Not a bad way to spend birthday with activity in hopes of raising money for a charity. That’s how Ina’s going to celebrate in 2018.