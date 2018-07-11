Taste of Chicago 2018 kicks off in Grant Park

CHICAGO — It’s opening day for the Taste of Chicago.

The five-day food festival will take over Grant Park (between Lake Shore Drive, Monroe Street, Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive) starting today and will run through Sunday, July 15.

The fest features more than 70 restaurants, pop-ups and food trucks, as well as musical performances.

Admission is free, but general admission for performances at the Petrillo Music Shell range from $18 to $50 (lawn seating in Butler Field is free).

Food tickets can be bought in strips of 14 for $10.

Taste of Chicago opens at 11 a.m. today.

For more information, go to: www.cityofchicago.org