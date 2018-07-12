Cubs pitcher Jon Lester replaced on All-Star roster by Zach Greinke

CHICAGO — In all likelihood, his trip to Washington, D.C., would have been as a spectator.

As the Sunday starter for the Cubs in their first-half finale against the Padres, Jon Lester was unlikely to see any time in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Nationals Park. It’s for that reason Lester now will miss the game entirely.

Zack Greinke has been named to the NL All-Star team to replace Jon Lester (pitching Sunday). pic.twitter.com/yBjKkTSKUb — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2018

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced Lester will be replaced on the National League roster by Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke. Lester has been selected to the All-Star game five times and did so this season after a strong start to 2018 for the Cubs. He’s 11-2 in 18 starts this season with a 2.45 ERA with 81 strikeouts compared to 38 walks.

He hasn’t lost a start since May 23rd — and that was a 1-0 loss to the Indians in Cleveland. Since the beginning of that month, Lester is 9-1 with a 2.33 ERA.

Lester’s teammates Javier Báez and Willson Contreras will start the game for the National League at second base and catcher, respectively.