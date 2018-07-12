Dan Wiederer looks ahead to Bears Training Camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There comes a point in time where perceived optimism must be put to practice. That opportunity is approaching quickly for Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears.

Since his hire last January, positive vibes have flowed through Halas Hall with a new offense and continuity on defense. A week from Friday, that work begins to bring that promise to life on the field during the 2018 season.

Before the team heads to Bourbonnais, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune joined Sports Feed to discuss what might be ahead for the group over the next six weeks of preparation for the regular season.

